Virginia War Memorial to host first-ever Desert Storm 'Salute to Service Reunion Celebration'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial is calling all Operation Desert Storm veterans and their families to a free, day-long reunion event in Richmond later this month — 35 years after the conflict.

The inaugural Salute to Service event on Saturday, March 21 will feature speakers, moderated discussions, musical performances, and documentary screenings, offering context and perspective on what Virginia veterans experienced during the campaign and with the people they served alongside.

A wreath-laying ceremony will also be held on the memorial's grounds, giving veterans time to remember and honor those who did not return. The shared history of veterans will be enhanced through individual oral histories, photographs, and artifacts.

The event will also include a panel discussion, presentation of colors, and the premiere of the documentary "Decisive Victory: Operation Desert Storm."

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond, Virginia.

Veterans and families who would like to register for Salute to Service can do so by visiting vawarmemorial.org.

