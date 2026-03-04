There are hundreds of potholes in Richmond. How the city plans to fill them all.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Works launched a pothole blitz targeting streets across the city on Wednesday, with a heavy focus on Scott's Addition and Hull Street.

Potholes have become a major topic in Richmond in recent weeks, with many residents reporting damage and disruptions.

One pothole at the intersection of Elwood and Cameron streets near Interstate 95 has been blamed for numerous flat tires.

WTVR

In Scott's Addition, near the 2900 block of West Marshall Street, one pothole in particular has become notorious.

WTVR

"At the deepest point I would say at least two feet deep," Scott's Addition resident Mackenzie Orfalea said.

Residents and workers I spoke too in the area say the pothole has been there for years. Orfalea described having to navigate around it regularly.

"There was one time where I tried to drive through this after the snow and my car almost got kind of stuck, so now I pretty much go around every time, and I've never seen anyone try to fix it," Orfalea said. "Everyone would like it to be fixed and all the other potholes on the street but I've never seen anyone out here doing anything about it."

The city's Department of Public Works currently has 730 open pothole requests. Workers have a goal of filling at least 1,000 potholes during the blitz.

Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald attributed the recent surge in potholes to winter weather conditions.

During the three-week blitz, the city is deploying five to six crews per day with a target of filling at least 200 potholes daily.

The effort is expected to continue for approximately two more weeks. You can report potholes here.

Tell us about your pothole experiences. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.