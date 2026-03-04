Virginia Supreme Court rules early voting on redistricting plan will proceed in all localities

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that early voting on the Democrats' plan to redraw the state's congressional districts will move forward in all Virginia localities.

The decision comes after a Tazewell judge agreed with Republican lawmakers who said the plan violated state law and was a Democratic power grab. That judge's order would have delayed early voting in Tazewell until April 16.

All Virginians can now vote on redistricting beginning this Friday.

Attorney General Jay Jones released a statement on the ruling:

“I’m proud of the decisive action my office took to immediately bring this case before the Supreme Court of Virginia, the proper forum to consider these claims. We moved quickly to protect the orderly administration of this election. The Court’s order is clear: the referendum election will proceed. I’m grateful to the lawyers in the Office of the Attorney General who worked swiftly and skillfully to ensure that the voices of Virginians will be heard at the ballot box.”

Election Day for the referendum is Tuesday, April 21. Early, in-person voting begins Friday.

