Richmond's new CarMax Park will have an inclusive playground for kids and 'lawn seating'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are rolling out the welcome mat for families at their new CarMax Park, announcing an inclusive playground, a terraced lawn seating area and a private nursing suite ahead of the ballpark's highly anticipated opening.

The new family amenities, made possible through the team's partnership with Bon Secours, will debut when CarMax Park opens its doors.

The ballpark hosts its first event, the Taking Flight Festival presented by 804Live, on March 26, followed by the Flying Squirrels' first home game on April 7.

The Bon Secours Base Camp & Lawn is a playground designed for children of all ages and abilities. There will be dedicated structures for children ages 2 to 5 and additional areas for older kids up to 12.

Just across the concourse, The Lawn offers a terraced turf seating area where families can watch the game while staying close to the playground.

Lawn tickets are priced at $10 and are available on a per-game basis.

The team also announced the Bon Secours Nursing Nest, a private suite for nursing parents and caregivers featuring seating and a diaper changing station. It will be available during all games and events at CarMax Park.

"When designing CarMax Park, we focused on making the venue an inviting place for families," Lou DiBella, Richmond Flying Squirrels Managing Partner, said. "Our partnership with Bon Secours has been instrumental in bringing that vision to life. We want parents and kids to feel welcome and relaxed when they come to CarMax Park."

