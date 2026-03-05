The awesome reason this sheriff and radio host got doused in mayo in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard and radio host Jeff Katz got covered in 50 pounds of mayonnaise to raise more than $10,000 for Special Olympics Virginia.

The Texas Inn restaurant in Richmond's Museum District hosted the "Mayo Madness" fundraiser Tuesday, giving guests the chance to dump the mayo on Katz and Leonard in support of the cause.

The event follows The Texas Inn's announcement last year that it officially renamed its all-beef Nathan's hot dog the "Katz Dog" in tribute to the longtime WRVA radio host. For every Katz Dog sold, 50 cents is donated directly to Special Olympics Virginia.

Representatives from Special Olympics Virginia were also in attendance at the fundraiser.

Dave Saunders, the owner of The Texas Inn, said the partnership reflects the restaurant's commitment to community.

"Special Olympics has an incredible way of bringing people together, and that's something we believe in wholeheartedly at The Texas Inn," Saunders said. "When good food meets good fun for a great cause, it just makes sense. We're both in the business of bringing people together, whether it's over a good laugh, sports, or 50 pounds of mayonnaise."



