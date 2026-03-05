Family awaits justice as anniversary of Richmond man's deadly shooting approaches

RICHMOND, Va. — As the one-year anniversary of Antonio Roane's death approaches, his family is waiting for justice — and grieving a loss that has left six children without their father.

Roane, 42, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of April 12, 2025, in Fairfield Court. Nearly six months later, in October, police announced that three people — two women and one man — had been indicted for his murder. A trial is expected soon.

For the people who loved Roane most, the approaching anniversary is a reminder of an unfinished story.

"The kids are suffering, they really are, especially the younger ones," said Nicole Deyo, who has a son with Antonio.

Barbara Lundy, Antonio's mother, described the anguish of the night he was killed.

"He laid in the street for five hours," Lundy said. "I couldn't touch him, I couldn't see him, and I couldn't even say goodbye, and that was the hardest part."

Lundy shared a conversation with her oldest grandson that captures the weight the family continues to carry.

"My oldest grandson said, 'Grandma, you're talking about forgiveness.' And I said 'Yeah, I'm working on forgiveness.' But he said, 'I can't forgive.' He said, 'Because these people will eventually get out and they get to see their family ... they get to talk to their family, they get to touch them. We don't get to do that with our dad no more,'" Lundy said.

Roane's family says his story is not over until the three people indicted for his murder face accountability.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

