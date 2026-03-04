Virginia bill would expand collective bargaining rights to all local and state public sector workers

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has allowed local public sector workers to collectively bargain since 2021, but only if their local government or school board gives them permission to do so. Legislation moving through the General Assembly would remove that requirement, expanding the right to all local public workers and many state sector workers as well.

Democratic State Sen. Scott Surovell is carrying one version of the legislation.

He says public sector wages have fallen behind the private sector and workers need a voice.

"To sort of frame up issues and have conversations about workplace conditions, about wages, about benefits, about, you know, hours and all kinds of things," the Fairfax Democrat said. "Virginia is an outlier when it comes to those things."

The House and Senate versions of the bill each exclude certain sectors from the expansion.

The Senate version excludes home health care workers, while the House version excludes university employees, including those in university hospitals.

On Wednesday, workers in those fields held a press conference to argue neither group should be left out.

"We are here because we want to make it crystal clear that university professors or faculty need to belong in collective bargaining," one doctor who spoke at the press conference said.

Surovell said a Senate committee removed home health workers from his bill over cost concerns.

He added he is concerned the House version does not include higher education workers.

Republican lawmakers are opposed to both versions, arguing the legislation would lead to increased costs for localities and could result in higher taxes.

"Collective bargaining will be incredibly expensive for every Virginian. Make no mistake," Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said.

The Virginia Association of Counties is also opposed, saying the legislation would "curtail local authority and create substantial local fiscal impact." The organization points to an estimate from some localities suggesting the expansion could add anywhere between $50,000 and $400 million to their budgets, depending on locality size.

"Chesterfield estimated their cost could go up over 25 cents for their real estate tax, if it's imposed. It is expensive for Virginians. It does not make their life more affordable, and we should not be passing it," McDougle said.

Surovell called that argument a red herring, noting the law would not require higher wages and excludes health and retirement benefits, it would only allow for conversations to take place.

"Any agreement that comes out of any mediation or arbitration is subject to funding," he said. "So if the government says we don't have the money, then they have to go back to the drawing board and redraw the agreement."

Because of the differences between the two bills, they will go to a conference committee, where both sides will work toward a compromise before sending legislation to the desk of Governor Spanberger.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.