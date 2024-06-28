The Glorifying God Free Clothing Store is in need of the communities help to stay open

RICHMOND, Va. -- A month ago, CBS 6 introduced you to Kendrina Simmons and the free clothing store she runs in Petersburg.

Within days of the story airing simmons says donations poured in from all over the area.

"The communities been so good, I mean we had people from Richmond all the way to Petersburg coming and giving," said Simmons.

Donations poured in so much so, she had to pause on accepting donations. "We have a backroom about the length of this store, and it’s filled up on both sides and the outside. We have so much stuff and we have been able to meet a lot of needs in the community," said Simmons.

Simmons works incredibly hard to keep this store open and is now in need of the community's help to keep up.

"I have three jobs as of now," said Simmons. "I make sure I work around this, this comes first."

When she’s not here she’s working numerous jobs even recently picking up another one just to afford the rent, electricity, and supplies needed to keep the store tidy.

"I’m willing to make that sacrifice to keep it going but it’s becoming challenging," said Simmons.

She said it’s becoming more and more difficult to pay for everything by herself and is asking for whatever help the community can give..

"If your capacity can reach our needs and giving that would be an awesome blessing," she said. "Not only financially if you have time, if you have vehicles that could help."

Simmons said she feels it’s her calling to give back in this way and hopes to keep the store open for as long as she can.

"They come in telling us this is is a blessing and give a testimony of what this store is doing for them and in their lives so that’s something the whole community is involved in," she said. "We’re asking as a body to come together to keep this going."

Simmons said any help is greatly appreciated.. So, if you're hoping to donate you can click their gofundme link.

If you want to donate racks, hangers or services to the store you can reach Kendrina at (804) 896-3630. The address of the store is 2439 B- County Dr. Petersburg Va.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.