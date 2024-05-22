How she's making sure Petersburg residents have clothes on their backs. All at no cost.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A clothing store dedicated to making an impact in Petersburg is filled with items customers can come in and get for free.

Sitting at 2439 County Drive, the "Glorifying God Free Clothing Store" was opened just three months ago by Kendrena Simmons.

Simmons started the free store filled with clothes, furniture, shoes, and much more after hosting outdoor clothing drives for the last three years.

"I love taking care of people, it’s been mainly everything I do," said Simmons. "I always wanted it to be like a store where people just come in and get whatever they want for free."

It’s a passion project she oversees on top of the three other jobs she works.

"I’m willing to make the sacrifices I have to make to do this because it’s my purpose and my calling," Simmons explained.

She said she sees firsthand just how helpful her store is to those in need.

"They're letting me know their situations they’re in and how much the clothes are blessing their lives," Simmons said. "She told me she was in a domestic abuse relationship, and she had to get out with nothing but what was on her and her children's back and to find this it just made her feel so good."

The store's stock relies on donations from the community. "We take everything, we take clothing, houseware, tools, kitchenware, dishes, whatever you don't want and it’s in good condition and you prefer to give it to someone in need we’ll take it," she said.

Simmons said it's a blessing to be able to give back and hopes to see the store’s impact continue to grow.

"This wasn’t planned, this is something that I never thought of doing it’s just along the way whatever God has been directing me to do, I just do it," she said. "I just want to get this out there so people in need know we’re here in this community and they can come."

The store is open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can drop off donations in a blue box behind the store at any time.

For more information about the store and the items inside, you can visit Drena Simmons's Facebook page.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!