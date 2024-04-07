Teenager shot, killed at a 'large party' in Hanover

Hanover, Va. -- A teenager was pronounced dead at a large party in Hanover after suffering a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police responded to a call in the area of McClellan Rd. and Agape Ln. for a parking complaint and a large party.

While the deputies were responding, another call came in related to a shooting, according to police.

The deputies arrived and located the teenager with gunshot wound and began to render aid.

Hanover County Fire and EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Investigators in Hanover are currently working to identify a suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.