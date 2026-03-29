Barber injured after SUV crashes into Virginia shop, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A barber was injured after an SUV crashed through the front of a shop in Chesterfield Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said an elderly man was trying to park his SUV when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brakes around 10:15 a.m.

The vehicle burst through the front of Del's Barber Shop in the Irongate Shopping Center, off Iron Bridge Road, knocking a barber over.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the driver of the SUV was not injured.

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