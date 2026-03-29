Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Barber injured after SUV crashes into Virginia shop, police say

Police say elderly man hit accelerator instead of the brakes, sending SUV into barber shop
Barber knocked over after SUV crashes into Virginia shop
Barber knocked over after SUV crashes into Virginia shop
Barber knocked over after SUV crashes into Virginia shop, police say
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A barber was injured after an SUV crashed through the front of a shop in Chesterfield Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said an elderly man was trying to park his SUV when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brakes around 10:15 a.m.

The vehicle burst through the front of Del's Barber Shop in the Irongate Shopping Center, off Iron Bridge Road, knocking a barber over.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the driver of the SUV was not injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Voting rights advocates hail Virginia’s return to multistate voter roll system Watch baby giraffe Shaka frolic at Metro Richmond Zoo: 'He's adorable' How Richmond plans to reduce gun violence in the city Moseley residents fear for safety after neighborhood shootout: 'It's terrifying'

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone