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Man charged after weekend domestic shooting in Chesterfield, police say

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WTVR
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged in connection to a domestic shooting in Chesterfield County over the weekend that left a woman injured.

Chesterfield officers were called to the 14300 block of Branding Iron Road around 8 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they found a woman shot and injured.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A news release from police says Daquan Rowels, 30, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling and attempted grand larceny.

Rowels is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

An update on the woman's condition was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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