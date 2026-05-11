Woman injured in domestic shooting in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was injured in a domestic shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 14300 block of Branding Iron Road around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect is in custody, but did not identify them or specify details about charges.

There is no further danger to the community, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

If you or a loved one is dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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