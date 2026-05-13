Contractor dumps grease into storm drain near Scott's Addition restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — A cleaning contractor hired by a Scott's Addition restaurant discharged grease and other waste into a Richmond storm drain earlier this week, prompting an investigation by state and city agencies.

A picture posted on Reddit Monday showed what appeared to be grease dumped into a storm drain on Sheppard Street near Harry's at Hofheimer and Bingo Beer.

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), who investigated the incident alongside Richmond's Department of Public Works, the contractor discharged cleaning fluids containing oils, grease, and chemical cleaners into the curb line and several stormwater inlets.

Harry's at Hofheimer CEO Natalie McNamara said the restaurant hired Industrial Cleaning Team VA to clean their grease trap and hood. Shortly after, a Harry's at Hofheimer employee said they saw the workers dumping the waste.

"Harry's at Hofheimer did not dump waste into the storm drain, nor would we ever authorize or condone that behavior," McNamara said. "We hired a licensed outside contractor to perform a professional service and expect that work to be completed lawfully and responsibly."

McNamara also said the restaurant filed a police report.

DEQ contacted the contractor and directed them to immediately clean up the materials. They said the contractor cooperated and hired a cleanup firm.

CBS 6 saw crews cleaning up the mess Tuesday afternoon.

Industrial Cleaning Team VA has not responded to a request for comment.

DEQ also issued a reminder to the public about proper storm drain use.

"DEQ reminds the public that storm drains are designed to carry stormwater only," DEQ said. "Dumping anything into a storm drain can potentially pollute local waterways. Remember: 'Only rain down the drain.'"

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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