Court documents detail what led up to deadly stabbing at Chester group home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — New court documents are shedding light on what investigators say happened inside a Chester group home the morning a man was found stabbed to death.

Chesterfield County police officers were called to a group home on Gladehill Road around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

When they arrived, they found the homeowner, Adewumi Adesina, dead from an apparent stab wound.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told detectives they saw Adesina and 24-year-old Jamar Adams struggling on the ground with Adams holding a knife.

The witness also said he had been recently threatened by Adams.

Detectives then interviewed Adams at an area hospital.

He told them he had the knife before the incident because he felt threatened.

Adams said that earlier that morning Adesina came into his room at the group home where they lived and threatened him and pushed him.

That's when, according to Adams, he stabbed Adesina once and bit him.

Detectives noted that Adams, who uses a wheelchair, did not have any reported injuries from the altercation.

Adams is now facing a second-degree murder charge and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

He is expected back in court July 15 for a competency status hearing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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