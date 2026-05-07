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Person stabbed to death in Chester, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories for Richmond, Virginia for May 7, 2026
Top stories for Richmond, Virginia for May 7, 2026
Chester homicide
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person was stabbed to death in Chester on Thursday morning, according to Crime Insider sources.

Investigators are currently responding to Gladehill Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood, not far from C.C. Wells Elementary School.

Police confirmed to CBS 6 that one person has died and a homicide investigation is underway.

It's not clear if an arrest has been made, but there is no active threat to the public, according to police.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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