Police identify man stabbed to death at Chester group home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death at a Chester group home Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 13300 block of Gladehill Road, which is in the Hidden Valley subdivision, at 9:12 a.m. Thursday. They arrived to find Adewumi Adesina, 60, the owner of the home, dead at the scene.



Jamar Adams, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Adesina's death.

Police said Adams lived in the home at the time of the stabbing.

Adams is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Adewumi Adesina to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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