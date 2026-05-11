Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent County are closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The crash happened late Monday monring, east of Route 155, near mile marker 217.

Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder, VDOT said.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured.

Drivers are advised to use other routes while crews work to clear the scene. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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