Richmond's Africanne on Main closes after 38 years as owner retires

RICHMOND, Va. — Africanne on Main, a beloved West African restaurant in Richmond, is closing its doors after 38 years of service as owner and chef Ida Mamusu prepares to retire.

Mamusu, 72, has been a restaurant owner for nearly as long as she has been in the United States. She first opened in 1995 as the first West African-inspired restaurant in Richmond, starting on West Broad Street before moving to locations on East Main Street and Forest Hill Avenue, eventually settling at its current location on West Main Street.

The Richmond staple became known for its Liberian cuisine, including fried plantain, foo-foo with Egusi soup, and Jollof rice.

"After 38 years of service, grinding in the Richmond area, I'm 72 years old and now it's time for me to retire and go home," Mamusu said. "And I know it's bitter-sweet, but when it's time, it's time."

Mamusu said she is grateful for the Richmond community and beyond for helping her achieve her American dream.

"It's a love that's been brewing for decades, that's why it's so hard to let go," Mamusu said. "So, I'm leaving all of it. I'm leaving my heart with you. I'm leaving my heart. I'm leaving, but I give you my heart. My heart is the seasoning and recipes and I'm giving that away."

The last day of business for Africanne on Main is Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, that will not be the final opportunity to grab a bite or say goodbye.

Mamusu said she still plans to be in the Richmond area through the end of the year and will make appearances at Richmond's 2nd Street Festival, Folk Fest, Vegan Fest, and Kwanzaa.

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