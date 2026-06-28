Man in motorized wheelchair killed in Henrico hit-and-run was found on sidewalk, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man in a motorized wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning near the Richmond-Henrico line.

Henrico Police were called to the area of Nine Mile Road and Echo Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a medical emergency. That is not far from Interstate 64 and the Dabbs House Museum.

"Officers located an adult male on the sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma; he was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "His motorized wheelchair was located a short distance nearby."

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is an early-2000s Chrysler PT Cruiser with a missing headlight and damage to the front passenger side.

The crash has closed Nine Mile Road near Dabbs House Road for several hours, according to VDOT officials. The road had opened and the scene was clear as of 8:15 a.m.

Anyone with information about the wreck or the vehicle involved is urged to call Crash Investigator T. Holmes at 804-501-5000. More details will be released when they become available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.