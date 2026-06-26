South Hill Rotary Club flies 250 flags to honor heroes and America's 250th anniversary

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A small town in Mecklenburg County is making a big statement about patriotism this summer, and it has been doing so for a decade.

The South Hill Rotary Club's Flags for Heroes display lines the roadway just off Route 58 near Interstate 85 in the town of South Hill, home to nearly 5,000 residents. This year, the club set a new goal — flying 250 flags to mark America's 250th anniversary.

"This year we went to 250 flags to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our country," Rotary Club President Randy Cash said.

The tradition started in 2016 with a much smaller footprint.

"We started with about 125 flags," Cash said.

The display has grown every year since, reaching 209 flags last year before this year's milestone number.

The flags are not limited to the American flag. The display includes flags representing all branches of the U.S. military. Attached to each flag is a medallion bearing the name of a hero chosen by a community member — and the definition of hero is intentionally broad.

"We deduced it should be any hero in your life. It can be a teacher, a parent, military, nurse. Whatever was heroic to you as an individual, that's who you want to honor," Cash said.

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department is among the community partners that help make the annual display possible.

"We were 100% on board and wanted to help them any way we could," Fire Chief Michael Vaughan said.

For Vaughan, the display carries meaning beyond the logistics of putting it up.

"It also means a lot to us and the community, riding by and seeing the flags, seeing them out here, working. It's the true American patriotism. I mean this is what we love to see, I love having it here in the community," Vaughan said.

At 87 years old, Rotarian Jimmie Crowder has watched the tradition grow and seen firsthand how it resonates with people passing through.

"I can tell you this is a striking event for the entire area," Crowder said.

For Crowder, the reaction from the public says it all.

"Mission accomplished when they're walking through and they are enjoying and drinking it in," Crowder said.

The Flags for Heroes display goes up just before Memorial Day weekend and remains through the Fourth of July. Volunteers regularly check on the flags to make sure none have been knocked down by weather and that all medallions remain in place.

"We've got crews that come by and make sure that the weather hasn't had a flag down. We make sure to get it back up. The same thing with the medallions," Cash said.

The community response — whether people are walking through, stopping to take pictures, or honking their horns in support — is what keeps Rotary Club members coming back each year.

"It just does one thing, makes this whole thing worthwhile," Cash said.

For the South Hill Rotary Club, the display is not just about reaching a goal of 250 flags. It is about honoring the heroes who helped shape this country and the heroes who continue to help shape this community.

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