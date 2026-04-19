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The strangest thing... 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp spotted at Richmond restaurant

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Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Noah Schnapp poses for photographers upon arrival at the Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere in London, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Britain Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere
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RICHMOND, Va. — The strangest thing happened at The Tobacco Company in Richmond's Shockoe Slip.

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp was spotted at Richmond restaurant and club on Friday night

Fan Zadie Yane-Grey said once she and her friends walked into Tobacco Company, word was spreading that the Netflix star was there.

"We heard through our friends that he was at the bar," she said. "He was surrounded by a crowd, so he wasn't hard to find."

She said they waited a couple minutes and to grab a photo with Schnapp.

Scott THUMB Noah Schnapp.png
Noah Schnapp spotted at The Tobacco Company in Richmond, Va. on Fridat, April 17, 2026.

Was Schnapp in town scouting the city for "Stranger Things" co-star Joe Keery who is scheduled to perform in Richmond on July 31 with his band Djo.

Maybe?

But Zadie told CBS 6 Schnapp said he was in town visiting a friend.

Did you see Noah Schnapp in Richmond? Share your story with CBS 6.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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