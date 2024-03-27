Mayor Stoney unveils final budget proposal of term, includes funding for schools, city services

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled his plan for how taxpayer dollars will be spent in the city's upcoming 2025 budget.

The plan will be the last Stoney presents, as his term is up at the end of the year.

The $2.9 billion proposed budget is in line with the $3 billion budget that city council passed last year. It includes an increased emphasis on improving city services, education, combatting homelessness, and affordable housing.

The proposal also emphasized an increased focus on improving customer service for city residents. The plan would add more money toward modernizing the 311 call system, as well as updating the portal for how residents pay bills and taxes.

A small business liaison would also be added to help handle city matters.

What else is Stoney requesting in his proposed budget?



$15.8 million increase in funding for Richmond Public Schools, intended to help the city's commitment to competitive pay for teachers and up to date facilities for students

$4.2 million to be allocated toward shelters to assist with the city's homeless population. $200,000 of that will go toward establishing a housing resource center.

$5 million for the redevelopment of Creighton Court and increasing funds for the eviction diversion program.

Pay raises for police, fire, and emergency service workers

$20 minimum wage for all hourly employees, up from $11.66 in 2017 when he first became mayor.

"We certainly don't have every dollar we need to fix all of our problems, but there is no doubt we have grown as a city," Stoney said. "We have preconceived through crisis and are stronger than we ever were before."

City council will hold a series of public hearings for citizens to weigh in on the proposed budget. They have until the end of May to make any changes and pass the budget.

