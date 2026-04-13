Gun control, sick leave, marijuana: Gov. Spanberger faces deadline to act on hundreds of pending bills

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger faces a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Monday to take action on more than 600 remaining bills approved by the General Assembly this session.

Spanberger has already signed over 500 bills into law. For the remaining legislation, she can sign the bills as written, propose amendments, issue a veto, or allow them to become law without her signature.

By Monday afternoon, Spanberger approved a law creating a penalty for leaving handguns unattended in cars. Richmond Police Chief Edwards has said the measure is needed for areas like Shockoe Bottom.

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"And it's not uncommon for our officers who are on foot patrol to be walking around those neighborhoods and seeing guns in plain view in cars left completely unattended, which is obviously concerning," Edwards said last month.

The law is opposed by groups like the NRA.

"Instead of attacking folks who are criminals who are stealing the firearms, they're putting new layers of regulations and legislation on folks who are simply trying to protect their families," said NRA spokesperson Justin Davis last month.

Spanberger has yet to act on other gun bills, including a ban on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to Spanberger Friday stating the ban infringes on the Second Amendment and threatened legal action if it is signed into law.

A few dozen people marched across the State Capitol Monday to Spanberger's working offices, calling on her to approve legislation expanding collective bargaining rights to many local and state public sector workers, as well as home healthcare workers. Athena Jones, a homecare worker and chapter chair for Homecare Chapter SEIU Virginia 512, participated in the march.

"At the end of the day, home healthcare workers continue to make all work possible and the reality is, we are foundational workers," Jones said.

Currently, localities must grant employees this right. The new legislation would remove that requirement, but it has faced pushback from some localities and Republicans who argue it could lead to increased costs.

"It is expensive for Virginians, but it does not make their life more affordable and we should not be passing it," Sen. Ryan McDougle said.

Other bills awaiting action include legislation to allow the sale of recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1 and a bill to toughen penalties on stores that sell illegal vape products or sell to minors.

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"Vape shops have been allowed to get away with selling unregulated products with documented negative health consequences, not only to adults, but to minors, and they do so without penalty," Attorney General Jay Jones said.

Spanberger also approved a new tax on fantasy contests Monday. Bills still awaiting action include paid sick leave, paid family medical leave, removing the tax-exempt status for Confederate organizations, restricting the use of masks by ICE officers, and restricting what sort of agreements local law enforcement can enter into with the federal agency.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond on April 22 to vote on whether to accept or reject any amendments made by the governor. A simple majority is needed to reject amendments, while a two-thirds vote is required to override a veto.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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