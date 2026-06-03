Firefighter injured, 4 residents displaced in Petersburg house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — Four people were displaced and a firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Petersburg early Wednesday.

Petersburg crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 1100 block of West Normandale Avenue at 5:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home's second floor.

Firefighters "achieved a rapid knockdown of the fire" and contained the fire, which spread to the home's upstairs hallway, officials said.

Crews remained on scene to check for any remaining hot spots.

Everyone had made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The Petersburg Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.