You may be seeing a lot more of Richmond-native Russell Wilson this fall

RICHMOND, Va. — Russell Wilson, a former Collegiate School standout and Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is reportedly joining CBS as a studio analyst this fall.

Wilson is set to replace Matt Ryan, who left to return to the Atlanta Falcons organization.

The 10-time Pro Bowler had an offer to serve as a backup for the New York Jets this coming season, but admitted last month he was already considering a transition to television.

If his NFL career is over, Wilson threw for just under 47,000 yards and 353 touchdowns playing quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants.

He is also fourth all-time in career quarterback rushing yards.

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