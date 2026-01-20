Home care workers urge Virginia lawmakers to address provider shortage with new care agenda

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday morning, several home care workers and care recipients held a news conference at the General Assembly, pushing for a major bill that would grant home care workers the right to collectively bargain.

They shared the reality of their work and the fact that there’s increasing demand to care for aging parents and grandparents, as well as Virginians with disabilities.

In addition to collective bargaining, SEUI Virginia 512 would like to see livable wages to recruit and retain more dedicated workers and fair pay for all hours worked.

That includes a 25 percent increase in wages over the next two years.

"We’re part of the system that allows people to be able to go to work, allows industries to thrive, allows opportunities there might not be because the support isnt there, but how are we treated," asked Athena Jones, chair of the SEIU Virginia 512’s home care chapter. "Home care workers are often forgotten. Home care workers are often not considered as part of the essential process. How do I know? The wages, lack of proper healthcare."

They are also hoping to stop the 16 hour overtime cap for caregivers. Altogether, there are four bills the group hope to see passed this session.

