Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'

Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 13:23:08-05

RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at Richmond's Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue Saturday.

Residents cited issues with increased traffic, noise and lights as well as misgivings with city planning.

Demonstrators also said they believe the chain will hurt nearby small businesses.

Additionally, neighbors said the area has three gas station, with a fourth station planned, within a mile of the Sheetz location.

DJI_0105-2.jpg
default

“I hope that our voice gets loud enough and they listen to us that we don't want this development,” Cameron Jackson, who grew up a few miles from the site and now lives nearby, said. “We can come up with an alternative to development for the property owners.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Why neighbors are against new Sheetz gas station in Richmond

A spokesperson for Sheetz said construction at the site is slated to begin this month.

“Throughout this process, as we do with all new stores, we have worked with the City of Richmond, listening to feedback and making appropriate changes to our plan where necessary," officials with Sheetz wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Great RVA Bake Off winner revealed Teen hosts turkey giveaway in Richmond: 'Do something positive' 'Old soul' Jeremiah is full of facts, has sights set on college Frigid air arrives tonight Deondre 'really likes science,' enjoys school and cooking How Virtual Giving Tree hopes to help hundreds of families Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party More cold nights ahead KLM Scholarship Foundation celebrates 20 years with fundraiser COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone