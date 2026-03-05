Woman struck in hit-and-run crash crossing Belvidere Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash while crossing Belvidere Street Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond Police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Belvidere and Leigh streets near the Carver neighborhood. According to police, a driver struck the woman before leaving the scene northbound toward the interchange of I-64/I-95.

The woman, who uses a motorized wheelchair, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, early details indicate she was struck while in the crosswalk crossing Belvidere Street, though officers have not yet determined who had the red signal.

Investigators are gathering information regarding this collision and will be attempting to identify the vehicle and driver for possible charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

