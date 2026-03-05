Virginia voters begin 45-day window to decide on congressional redistricting

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters have 45 days beginning Friday to cast ballots on a constitutional amendment that would temporarily redraw the state's 11 congressional districts, a move that could give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in Congress ahead of November's elections.

The redistricting effort is backed by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly, which wants to replace the current map, drawn by a voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission, that gives Democrats a 6-5 advantage.

Democrats argue the redraw is a temporary measure to counter actions taken by Republican-controlled states at the behest of President Donald Trump.

"We need to restore balance in this country, and we need to do everything that we can to make sure that we have a Congress that will stand up for Americans," said House Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth). "We absolutely need a barrier between Donald Trump and the harm that he's causing to the people of the country and the people of the Commonwealth. Right now, he has no partner in Congress."

On the eve of voting, former President Barack Obama voiced support for the redistricting effort in a video released by Virginians for Fair Elections.

"Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our Democracy. But right now they are under threat," Obama said. "Help us chart a better path forward, Virginia."

The effort drew criticism from the group Virginians for Fair Maps, which called it a "desperate plea."

Opponents of the redistricting plan have raised concerns about how the redrawn map would affect representation across the state and returned Virginia to gerrymandering.

"Do you really want Fairfax County to be representing most of Virginia, the Valley, down into Powhatan, all these places? Vote no, because we need to keep our congressional seats compact. We're not a 10-1 state," said House Minority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Wise).

Virginia Republicans filed two lawsuits in Tazewell Circuit Court challenging the legality of the process, resulting in temporary pauses. But, the Virginia Supreme Court lifted those pauses and is allowing the vote to proceed, but will take up the merits of the case at a later date.

This means that if voters approve the referendum, the court could rule the process invalid and nullify the results of the vote.



"They could have ended it right now and they're saying, 'If the voters vote against the referendum, then it's done. We don't have to worry about it. And if the voters don't, then we'll come back and make a choice,'" said Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) of the court's actions. "I think, sends a signal that they recognize that these cases have merit and that the law and the Constitution was not followed."

Scott expressed confidence in the court's handling of the matter.

"I always knew that the Virginia Supreme Court would follow the law. It's an unusual remedy to stop an election, the will of the people, and I think the will of the people will bear out here," Scott said.

Virginia's 45-day early voting period is now underway, with Election Day set for Tuesday, April 21.

