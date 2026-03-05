Man arrested nearly 2 years after deadly East End shooting, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested nearly two years after a homicide in Richmond's East End, a news release from police says.

Robert Joseph, 25, died after being shot in the 1300 block of Coalter Street on April 17, 2024.



Police charged Daivion White, 20, with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after he served time in Georgia on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube