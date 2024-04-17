Richmond Police investigating fatal shooting, city's 9th murder since Easter

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after he was shot Wednesday morning in Richmond's East End, police say.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting just after 11:30 a.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injury.

This is Richmond's 9th murder in the two weeks since Easter, on March 31.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask you to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!