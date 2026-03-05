Virginia Red Cross offers free A1C testing to blood donors in March

RICHMOND, Va. — Donating blood has long been considered an act of generosity, but this month at the Virginia Red Cross, the benefits flow in both directions.

Through the end of March, the Virginia Red Cross is offering all blood, platelet, and plasma donors a free A1C test — a simple screening that measures average blood sugar levels and can detect early signs of pre-diabetes and diabetes.

Jonathan McNamara of the Virginia Red Cross said the results could carry significant weight for donors looking to take charge of their health.

"During March, we're offering all blood platelet and plasma donors to the Red Cross a free A1C test and that information could be valuable to them as they work to make informed health care decisions, have conversations with their healthcare provider," McNamara said.

The offer comes backed by striking data. Last year, the organization tested more than 900,000 donors and found that one in five had elevated A1C levels — a sign that pre-diabetes and diabetes are prevalent even among adults generally considered to be in good health. Of those with elevated levels, 80% had readings consistent with pre-diabetes.

McNamara said catching the condition early can make a meaningful financial difference.

"Individuals with pre diabetes can incur hundreds of dollars in additional healthcare costs during the year and if you transition to full diabetes it can be thousands of dollars," McNamara said.

The good news, McNamara added, is that pre-diabetes can often be reversed through lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet and regular exercise.

For Richmond donor Kara Bunting, the program delivered a personal wake-up call. She said she only learned about her elevated A1C levels after receiving a mailer following her most recent donation.

"Any information you can get about yourself and your health is important," Bunting said. "I was very happy that, my last donation, when I received some information in the mail about my A1C and that it was a little on the elevated side."

The news prompted her to reassess her habits.

"It was not shocking, but it made me pause like, 'OK, I've got to make better lifestyle choices,'" Bunting said. "I have some family history, so it's kind of in the back of my mind all the time, so it was nice to see that my blood donation not only helped other people, but it helped me too."

The program has drawn donors motivated by a range of reasons. For first-time donor Jared Miller, the calculus was straightforward.

"I would say 20 minutes, in and out to have the potential to save someone's life... I can take 20 minutes of my day," Miller said.

Miller said the ripple effect of a single donation is difficult to overstate.

"For you, it might be a little difference, but for someone else it might be the difference between them leaving the hospital or their loved ones seeing them again or not," Miller said.

Janet Taylor, who has donated for 37 years, said her commitment has never wavered.

"Over 30 years and 40 gallons," Taylor said. "It helps people that can't help themselves and we all need help from somebody."

Platelet donor Tony Wilson said the decision to give is rooted in a simple sense of shared responsibility.

"We have blood and platelets and if other people need them we should share," Wilson said. "It's almost like I'm guilty if I don't do this, but I'm glad that I can do it."

