Why this Virginia mom left corporate America for the concrete industry

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — After becoming a mom, Bobbie Burnette decided to leave her 14-year career in corporate America to work in the concrete industry, craving more flexibility and a career change.

Burnette now works in marketing at S.B. Cox Ready Mix in Rockville, and she says there are hundreds of jobs in concrete and other industries across Virginia that are perfect for women who aren't looking to work on a job site but want an industry change.

"It's not an 8 to 5," Burnette said. "I sometimes I get here early to get on a job site, you know, we start sometimes at 4 a.m. and then I'm off early by the time they are home from school. So, it's worked so much better with my schedule with my kids."

While women are entering the construction field in growing numbers, statistics from the National Association of Women in Construction show they remain underrepresented, making up only 11 to 12 percent of all workers.

Burnette says the industry offers far more than job site roles.

"It's for everybody," Burnette said. "There's a path for growth, not just out in the field but in the office and in the field. Our dispatch team, for example, is majority women. We have contractors, customers that request our women drivers. We have more women drivers today than we ever have before, so there are so many opportunities, and women should not feel intimidated to get into construction."

Burnette encouraged women considering the industry to take the leap.

"I would tell women if you're thinking about getting in construction, do it," Burnette said. "It's empowering, and a lot of companies are looking for diversity and they're looking for women and their strengths with customer service, problem solving, communication. It is a great field with so many opportunities."

Burnette and her team also work with the Virginia Ready Mixed Concrete Association to host events that showcase women in the field.

