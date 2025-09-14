Puppy found in plastic bag in Richmond dumpster dies: 'Horrific act of cruelty'

RICHMOND, Va. — A six-week-old puppy found inside a dumpster on Richmond's Southside on Friday evening has passed away, shelter officials announced late Saturday.

Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control posted that the small dog, which they named Sapphire, "was unable to handle attempts to stabilize and she declined to the point that euthanasia was a blessing."

"Our team is heartbroken and angry and sad and mad," shelter staffers wrote. "HOW DARE someone put this little angel in the dumpster! HOW DARE someone leave her to die! Our anger is fueling our resolve to find the person(s) responsible for this horrific act of cruelty."

Officials said a good Samaritan discovered the dog in a plastic Walmart bag inside the dumpster at the 400th block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 5:40 p.m.

"This kind citizen removed her from the bag and wrapped her in a t-shirt and called RACC," officials wrote. "Our investigation is ongoing and we are working on information gathering."

Shelter staff urged anyone who may have seen something — no matter how small or seemingly irrelevant — to contact them.

"Please help us," shelter officials wrote. "Thanks to each of you for the love, prayers and support to help save Sapphire. We are so grateful to have you on our life saving team."

Anyone with information was asked to email Daniel.leech@rva.gov, call 804-646-5573 or message the shelter's social media accounts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.