Richmond tenant faces delays in rental assistance as city disburses only 5% of available grants

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman is calling attention to the lengthy delays she faced in trying to get crucial housing assistance as she struggled to afford her rent. A process the city said should typically take about a week ended up lasting several months for her.

The tenant, who did not want to be identified, was thrilled when she found out Richmond City was offering relief through its Gap Grant program, which launched at the beginning of the year.

It provides one-time payments of $1,200 to low-income residents who are at risk of falling behind on their rent or mortgage.

“My landlord went up to $1,200, so that pays it for the month, and that gives me some breathing room, because I happen to have a job, but they reduced my hours at my job, and it gives me some time to at least try to find supplemental income to do something to try to help myself," she said.

So she applied for a grant in late June, but she didn't hear anything back for a while.

“The progress of it wasn't really going anywhere, and so I just kept asking over and over again. They said they're behind, they're behind," she recalled.

Documentation she provided showed she called in at least four times to the RVA 311 helpline seeking status updates on her application. She said she also went up to City Hall in-person twice to ask about her case and sent emails to councilmembers and the mayor's office.

“I had to be the person to go in and really try to get some kind of result, and it took a long time," she said. "It's something for the residents of Richmond, and it shouldn't be like pulling your teeth out of your head. It should be a lot more easier, a lot more streamlined.”

While she said she was told the initial application would be processed within eight weeks, she didn't receive word until early December, five months later, that she was finally approved.

According to information presented by Finance Director Letitia Shelton to the city council in October, applications for the program opened in January. But as of late September, the city had only disbursed a little over $20,000 in grants out of the total $3.9 million in available funding.

“That's insane. I mean, that goes to show you the efficiency issues going on," the tenant said about the data.

Shelton said when she took over the Finance Department in August, there was just one staff member working the program which created a backlog. A city spokesperson told CBS 6 turnover also contributed to the backlog.

Now, the city said four employees are assigned to processing applications, and the total distributed funding has grown to $192,000 as of early December. That represents about 5% of the available funding.

As of the same time period, a backlog of over 1,000 applications remained. The city said it should take 5-7 days for an application review, given all required documentation is provided.

While the program was expected to end December 31, the city said it will continue processing applications until funding runs out.

The tenant told CBS 6 she was pleased to see some progress being made and hopes it continues at an ever quick pace.

“It's just sad. It is because a lot of people need help, and there are people who are really struggling, and I just want to see people get the assistance that they deserve. If you've got this grant, you qualify, then you should be able to get the money in a better time frame," she said.

The city said residents are encouraged to learn more about its housing relief programs at this link.

"Specifically, the Gap Grant program is designed to be a lifeline for households experiencing real financial pressure, and even a one-time grant can make a meaningful difference in staying current on rent or mortgage payments," spokesperson Tamara Jenkins said. "If you believe you qualify for any of our relief programs, please don’t wait to apply. The sooner residents submit their applications, the sooner we can connect them with support. Our goal is to make this process as accessible as possible, and City staff are available to answer questions and to help residents navigate the application."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

