Richmond teens arrested after multiple cars damaged in East End neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Four Richmond teenagers were arrested over the weekend after damaging multiple vehicles in an East End neighborhood, and may be linked to two incidents last week, according to RPD.

Richmond Police arrested the juveniles early Sunday after a witness called to report seeing several teens damaging multiple vehicles in the 1500 block of North 31st Street.

The four teens — ages 15, 16, 17 and 17 — are all from Richmond. Detectives are consulting with the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney regarding potential charges, RPD said.

Officers seized two window punches from the suspects. Window punches are handheld devices designed to shatter vehicle windows.

According to police, the incident mirrors two other incidents from last week where more than 50 vehicles were ransacked across two Richmond apartment parking lots. Police said the arrested teens may be connected to those previous incidents.

Local News Dozens of cars ransacked across 2 Richmond parking lots in 2 days WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant C. Miller at (804) 646-1289 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube