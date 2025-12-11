Dozens of cars ransacked across 2 Richmond parking lots in 2 days

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 50 vehicles were ransacked across two Richmond apartment parking lots in a span of two days this week, with thieves stealing items from multiple cars.

The first incident occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Cary Street. Officers responded to the apartment parking lot around 5:20 a.m. and discovered 26 vehicles with smashed driver's windows. The cars had been ransacked and items were stolen from multiple vehicles, according to Richmond Police Department detectives.

A second wave of break-ins happened Thursday in the 400 block of North 18th Street. Officers arrived at the apartment parking lot around 3:45 a.m. to find 33 vehicles with their driver's windows smashed. These vehicles had also been ransacked with items stolen from multiple cars.

Detectives are now seeking surveillance footage from the properties and surrounding areas to help identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the crimes. The Richmond Police Department said officers will continue patrolling both areas.

Anyone with information about the vandalism and theft from motor vehicles is asked to contact Detective Sergeant C. Miller at (804) 646-1289 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

