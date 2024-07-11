New RPD crime stats show uptick in car thefts, decrease in homicides, rape

RICHMOND, Va. -- Violent crime is down slightly in the City of Richmond in the first half of 2024 compared to the same timeframe last year, including a 29% decrease in the number of homicides. Meanwhile, property crime increased slightly in the same timeframe, driven by a 15% increase in shoplifting and a 32% increase in motor vehicle thefts.

Those were among the big takeaways from the mid-year crime briefing from Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards Thursday.

Violent Crime

Edwards said among the violent crime categories that have seen a decrease are homicides (-29%), rape (-49%), commercial robbery (-25%), and aggravated assault (-2%).

"Where we're struggling is the robbery [of] individuals. Historically, [107] is not a high rate, but compared to the 80 we had last year, that's what we're struggling with," said Edwards.

Robberies of people increased 34% (107 in 2024, compared to 80 in the first six months of 2023. "When we look at this data, it's happening mainly in one part of our city, and it's right in South Richmond," said Edwards. "Southwood, some of the areas and neighborhoods around there. We've made some significant arrests. We were on pace for a 61% increase in the first quarter, so we're doing a bit better, but it's still unacceptable."

Mixed trends in non-violent crimes

Edwards highlighted mixed trends in property crime, which is up 3% overall.

Edwards said there was a 9% decrease theft from motor vehicle, but a 32% increase in thefts of motor vehicles themselves, nearly half of which were either Hyundai's or Kia's.

"When we talk about motor vehicle thefts, again, what we're trying to do is give away these wheel locks," Edwards said. "We have a lot of events. The next one's going to be July 21 at the Richmond Police Training Academy. You can drive in there if you own a Kia or Hyundai and you're a city resident. We will give you one of these for free. This is an old school method to address a new school technical problem with the way Kia and Hyundai's are stolen now."

Edwards added that shoplifting is up 15% with 51% of all cases occurring in ABC stores. One way to reduce such thefts, Edwards said, is turning these stores into “package stores” — meaning all products will be placed behind glass.

Edwards said RPD has “made significant arrests” and is working continually to deplete the number of overall non-violent crimes.

Operation Safe Summer

Edwards also highlighted efforts associated with Operation Safe Summer, which launched April 19, over a month and a half ahead of schedule this year because of a string of shootings involving teenagers in mid-April.

"This Operation Safe Summer has made 120 arrests on felonies, 71 misdemeanors, 67 warrants served, and 100 illegal firearms taken off of our streets," Edwards said.

He added that they have also tracked the number of people shot in murders, robberies, or assaults.

"During the same time period last year, we're down 12% in those all person's shots, so we're very pleased with that. We know we have more work to do. But, we know that we've been able to stem that terrible tide of gun violence we saw in April," said Edwards.

Edwards credited the impact to a number of factors, including a focus on social media posts. He said many acts of violence in real life begin as threats online.

He cited an example, on June 13, when police were alerted to Ti'yell Moore, 20, displaying firearms during an Instagram Live from Hillside Court.

"Our investigators learned of it took investigative steps and were able to arrest him," he said.

Edwards said another focus was ensuring safety at Richmond Public School graduations this year after the Huguenot graduation shooting last year.

He said in two cases, Richmond Police arrested people with guns outside of the ceremonies themselves. One was on May 31, on a parking deck near the Greater Richmond Convention Center during the Armstrong High School graduation.

"Our investigators observed a man leave the venue, come back to his car, pull a gun out of the car, conceal it on his person and start walking back towards the venue. They came up with a quick plan and we're able to take him into custody very safely," said Edwards,

Two days earlier a man was arrested when he was found with an illegal gun in a parking lot during the Franklin Military Academy graduation at Virginia Union.

Edwards said Operation Safe Summer has also included other aspects beyond enforcement and partners, including Parks and Recreation's late night gym on weekend nights, to give teens and young adults a safe environment to gather.

"And we're just really pleased with that over 1,000 individuals have taken advantage of that we hope for many more," Edwards said.

Community engagement

Edwards talked about continuing community engagement initiatives, such as the Hispanic Citizens Academy graduation event and the Gun Violence Awareness event with the Richmond NAACP.

The next major event hosted by RPD will be on July 17 at Manchester Lakes Apartments on Mandalay Road on the Southside. Edwards said community feedback is a crucial part of why these events are so successful.

“I want to have real and legitimate conversations with members of our community before the crime scene tape goes up,” he said.

