Multiple crashes shut down I-95 South in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple crashes Tuesday night have shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond, according to VDOT.

The closure begins at mile marker 77, near Chamberlayne Avenue.

VDOT advises there are two miles of delays. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube