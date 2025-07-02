Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multiple crashes shut down I-95 South in Richmond

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, July 1, 2025
I-95 South crash
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple crashes Tuesday night have shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond, according to VDOT.

The closure begins at mile marker 77, near Chamberlayne Avenue.

VDOT advises there are two miles of delays. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone