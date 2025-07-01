New Virginia laws now in effect impacting education, crime and consumer protection

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of new laws are now in effect in Virginia as of Tuesday, covering everything from education policies to crime penalties and consumer protections.

Several new education laws will directly impact Virginia students and schools. One law codifies Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order banning students from using cellphones from bell-to-bell during school hours.

Schools will now be required to notify parents of school overdoses within 24 hours, and they must develop specific policies addressing cyberbullying.

On the crime front, drug dealers who sell products containing fentanyl that result in death can now be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"It's a big win for us moms today. Real huge win and for Virginia. So excited about it," said Sharon Roberts, who lost her son to fentanyl.

Commonwealth's attorneys will also have new authority to prosecute people for mail theft, which previously could only be charged at the federal level.

"It actually is a very important tool, and some people have been very impacted on it in a negative way," said Bryan Porter, Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Alexandria.

Another significant change prohibits police from intentionally lying to or giving fake documents to minors during interrogations.

Environmental changes are coming to takeout containers as well. A law passed in 2021 now takes effect, banning restaurants and grocery stores with 20 or more Virginia locations from using Styrofoam containers. Smaller businesses will need to comply by July 1 of next year.

Foster care children will receive additional protections under a new law directing the state to ensure children in Virginia's foster care system are made aware of resources available to them. The law also allows the state to investigate complaints made by children over 12 without requiring permission from their custodians.

"We want to make sure that children who need someone to speak with can get access to them. And therefore, they're being informed every year, not just when they move into the foster care system, that they that this exists," said Youngkin.

Other notable laws taking effect include raising the minimum age for participating in fantasy sports for money from 18 to 21, banning hidden "junk fees" that businesses don't advertise in a product's price but add at the end of a purchase, and making it a class one misdemeanor to assault a sports official.

Additional laws passed this year with delayed implementation dates include one requiring social media companies to put a one-hour limit on accounts for users under 16 and give parents control to adjust that limit. That law will take effect on Jan. 1.

Click here for a full list of new state laws.

