Richmond audit finds $44,000 in questionable gas card transactions

RICHMOND, Va. — A new audit has found that Richmond city officials failed to properly oversee the city's gas card program, resulting in $44,000 in questionable transactions and multiple referrals to the Inspector General's office.

The Richmond City Auditor's review of the past two fiscal years revealed ineffective internal controls that led to widespread issues with the program.

The audit found evidence of card usage abuse, sharing of PIN numbers, and inadequate training for city employees designated as fuel custodians.

Nearly 200 employees exceeded their authorized purchase limits, according to the report.

Another significant finding showed the city failed to deactivate cards belonging to former employees. Nine PINs were used after employees had left their positions, totaling approximately $10,000 in unauthorized charges.

