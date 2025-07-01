Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Senior Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Richmond man

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Jerome Manogue
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued by the Virginia State Police as investigators search for a missing 75-year-old Richmond man.

Jerome Edward Manogue is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Jerome Manogue

He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Mast Drive.

Police say Manogue has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 804-646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

