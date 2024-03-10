Why Richmond Police are giving 'at-risk' Kia, Hyundai owners these devices for free

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a problem Richmond Police say they thought they'd put an end to, yet still persists. Car thefts, targeting two different kinds of vehicle makes, are causing concern among Richmond residents.

According to data from Richmond Police, there have been 286 motor vehicle thefts reported between January 1 and March 3 of this year, up 81% compared to the same time frame in 2023.

A large portion of those vehicles are Kias or Hyundais.

Police say a viral video trend exposed a manufacturing issue that shows how to easily start a Kia or Hyundai without the keys.

"People were able to circumvent the steering column and use a USB phone cord to actually turn on the vehicles," said Lieutenant Ryan Nixon with RPD.

To try to alleviate the issue, Richmond Police gave away free steering wheel locks Sunday afternoon to residents who may drive an "at-risk" vehicle.

The city received a grant to help purchase about 500 locks, while also receiving donations from both car manufacturers.

Several residents shared with police that their vehicle had either been previously stolen or broken into.

Police Chief Rick Edwards said the problem, however, is not just Richmond-specific.

"From New York to Washington to Chattanooga, every chief is dealing with this," Edwards said. "Every urban environment is seeing a spike in these motor vehicle thefts. We thought we had largely addressed the problem."

Steering wheel locks are still available at Richmond Police precincts.

"Even if you've had your vehicle served by Hyundai or Kia with the manufacturer update, we encourage people to still use the steering wheel locks, just as a visual deterrent."

