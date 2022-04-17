Men killed in Mountain Road wreck were towing SUV, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Two men killed in a wreck on Mountain Road Friday evening after something went wrong when they were towing an SUV behind their pickup, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route 33) and Rosmarin Road for a crash at 7:20 p.m., according to Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road towing a Chevy Trailblazer with a drawbar attachment," Cooper wrote. "As the Dodge pick-up approached Rosmarin Road, it appears the Trailblazer became unstable forcing both vehicles off the roadway."

The pickup then crashed head-on into a tree, Cooper said.

The driver and passenger of the pickup, 25-year-old Chauncey Eugene Walker Jr. of Richmond and 52-year-old Robert William Bailey of Culpeper, died at the scene.

Cooper said the SUV that disconnected also crashed into a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, Cooper said.

"Investigators are still collecting information," Cooper wrote.

The sheriff’s office offered their condolences to the families of Walker Jr. and Bailey.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.