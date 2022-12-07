Man seen peeking through Richmond windows, exposing himself; neighbors concerned about police response

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman is raising awareness about a series of "startling" incidents outside her Museum District apartment in an effort to help protect neighbors and raise questions about the response from police.

For Grace Hall, it all started on November 20 when, from the comfort of her living room, she began feeling quite uncomfortable.

“I was sitting right here watching TV when I heard this (tap, tap, tap) on the window," Hall said.

She tried to write off the weird sound as something non-nefarious like a branch brushing up against the window but still felt like she needed to be on "high alert."

Fast forward more than a week later, and Hall said a neighbor she'd never met before knocked on her door to deliver some concerning news.

“She told me that she had footage of a man coming around looking into my building with his pants down," Hall said. "I had this feeling, and I hadn't been sleeping well, like my whole body had been off."

WTVR

Behind her apartment building on Hanover Avenue, an unknown man was caught on camera lurking in the alleys, peeking through windows, and exposing himself.

The incidents were documented on at least three separate occasions ever since Thanksgiving day when one resident installed a security camera due to suspicious activity. Hall said a group of neighbors then got together, exchanged numbers, and shared similar stories of how they've been affected by the stranger's actions.

"It's not a great feeling to be a young woman in this area when this is going on," Hall said.

On Thursday, December 1, Hall said she escalated her concerns by filing a report with the Richmond Police Department. The very next night, on December 2, Hall said she saw the man outside again through the camera in real-time.

She said she immediately called 911 around 9:50 p.m. to alert a dispatcher.

"I told them, 'There's somebody that I've seen on camera outside of my building. I don't think he's there any longer, but I want someone to come out and check,'" Hall said.

WTVR

No one showed up, Hall said. So, she said she called again about an hour later at 11 p.m., and still, officers did not respond.

A spokesperson for Richmond Emergency Communications confirmed that Hall called twice that night to report suspicious activity. The spokesperson said the first was made through the non-emergency number.

"I want [police] to patrol our area a little bit better. I think the biggest thing though, is I want to know that if I call 911, someone will come out and take a look at what's going on," Hall said.

Now, Hall is sharing these stories on TikTok, Reddit, Facebook, news outlets, and beyond to make sure the surrounding community is informed.

“Stay alert, stay on guard, and look out for each other. Go ahead and knock on your neighbor's door. Get to know them, exchange numbers, because you never know when you might need to reach out to them," Hall said.

WTVR

A silver lining, she pointed out, is that she forged new friendships with neighbors who have all been brought together through the situation.

Richmond Police told CBS 6 the case has now been assigned to Major Crimes and is being fully investigated. Police have not yet provided further information pertaining to the investigation or a possible suspect.

CBS 6 asked RPD why officers did not respond to Hall's two calls for service on Friday and awaits a response. CBS 6 also requested the police reports and has not yet received those either.

CBS 6 also reached out to 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison who represents the Museum District. He said he contacted the police and was told officers are marking out at the location and physically checking the area.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Det. Reyes at 804-646-3874.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.