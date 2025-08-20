Students walk past crime scene on way to school in Richmond: 'Devastating, traumatizing'

RICHMOND, Va. — Students and their parents walked past a crime scene on their way to the bus stop Wednesday morning at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond.

Richmond Police confirmed few details but said a shooting happened in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

They say at this point no one has died and no officers were injured.

The city's Department of Emergency Preparedness call page showed detectives investigating a search warrant at 5:46 a.m.

Six minutes later, they posted a call for a person shot and requested help from EMS.

During the investigation, CBS 6 crew on scene saw an ambulance leave the complex and race toward the hospital while SWAT team members in military-looking gear walked around with rifles. Officers also led two young people away in handcuffs, but we cannot confirm their involvement at this point.

Charles Willis, executive director of United Communities Against Crime, visited the crime scene.

"To have to cross a crime scene tape. I know it's challenging and devastating, traumatizing for some of the young folks," Willis said. "We're working very close for Richmond public schools, because that was a time where our young folks were about to board the busses, they were about to get on the bus, and they saw a lot of activity going on."

Richmond Police asked anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

