Hurricane Erin: Dangerous surf expected for Outer Banks and Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll return to the 80s Wednesday under mostly to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm will be possible. Thursday through Saturday will feature variably cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Seasonably hot and humid weather is expected Sunday and Monday, with a slight chance for storms each day.

Hurricane Erin is a category 2 storm as of the 5 PM EDT advisory with winds 100 mph, but remains a very large storm. The hurricane's forecast track will remain well east of the Mid-Atlantic coast.

The main impacts to Virginia will be large waves along the coast in the range of 12-15 feet, and minor flooding in our tidal rivers. Dangerous rip currents are expected all week along the Virginia coast. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

