Speed cameras expanding across Virginia with 45% of fatal crashes linked to speeding

RICHMOND, Va. — Speed monitoring systems were a key topic at Tuesday's Virginia State Crime Commission meeting, as officials reported a significant increase in their use across the Commonwealth.

"I noticed it about two months before school let out that they started putting cameras up," Rowland said.

Whether in school zones, work zones, or high-risk areas, speed cameras are becoming increasingly common throughout Virginia.

"I hope there's nothing that comes from this, that everybody follows the speed limit and traffic continues moving, but unfortunately that's not what we have seen so far," Sheriff Lee Baile said.

During the commission meeting, state legislators heard from various agencies about the implementation and effectiveness of these systems.

"Virginia enacted a statute in 2020 that authorizes state and local law enforcement agencies to operate speed cameras in specific locations," a state legislator explained.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) oversees the installation and maintenance of the cameras when localities decide to implement them.

"The state police is technically the hub," a VSP representative said.

Data presented by VSP showed dramatic growth in the number of localities using speed cameras. In 2022, only five jurisdictions had them installed.

"In 2023 we had 13 reporting agencies and in 2024 we had 39 reporting agencies," the VSP representative said. "We expected that the agencies reporting for 2025 are approximately 50 at this time."

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) discussed the impact of speed cameras in work zones, noting that 45% of fatal crashes in Virginia are speed-related—significantly higher than the national average of 29%.

"When VDOT sets up a work zone we often set up barriers or reduce the width of a lane or close a lane or transition a lane—all of these factors require additional driver attention and when you're speeding it reduces that reaction time," a VDOT representative said.

This combination of speeding and work zone conditions can harm or kill both workers and drivers.

As the number of speed cameras grows across the state, Vision Zero, a national non-profit focused on traffic safety, provided recommendations on where and when they should be installed.

Those recommendations include installing them on streets with cars speeding more than 11 miles over the limit, streets with a history of speed related crashes, and in neighborhoods with vulnerable users, all in an effort to ensure equity across all communities.

"These strategies to manage speeds not only limit potential for disproportionate impact but we also know that they are the most effective," a Vision Zero representative said.

In January, VSP released a study showing that violations caught on speed cameras across the state brought in almost $34 million in fines. The study breaks down how much each locality collected, though how this money is used varies based on locality.

