Police warn anyone who makes online threats: 'You're not as invisible as you think you are'

RICHMOND, Va. — One year after students in Virginia and around the country started school amid bomb threats, Richmond Police Sergeant Stacy Rogers said he hoped this school year would be different.

"We want everybody to come in this year and have a great school year, but be safe. Don't do silly things like calling in threats," Richmond School Resource Officer Sgt. Stacy Rogers said. "It creates a lot of stress for parents. They're concerned about their children. Obviously, they're making lots of phone calls. They're coming to the schools."

Rogers has worked as a school resource officer for the past seven years and says along with stress for families and the school, the threats put a big strain on police resources — but he says they'll always respond.

"We take every one of them serious," Rogers said. "We can never be wrong. These are our children, and you can never be wrong."

The school threats got to a point that Rogers took part in a community meeting on the issue and says there's always a need to educate about the seriousness of this and the consequences.

"Everybody behind social media thinks that they're invisible and that they can't be seen," Rogers said. "It's a lot easier for them to say whatever they want to say at that point and think that they're anonymous with it. What I would tell you is, again, through our investigative tools is, they're not as invisible as they think they are."

Rogers says that education goes beyond just his officers — and as the new school year starts encourages parents and guardians to talk to their kids about it and monitor their social media.

"Be involved with your children. Know what they're posting and be involved with it ahead of time and proactive — will save everybody a lot of headache and heartburn down the road," Rogers said.

Rogers says if you know about or see a school threat say something and contact police.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

